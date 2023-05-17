Indore: After 7 years wait, 16 DAVV self-finance teachers finally get promotion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After seven years of struggle and slogging, as many as 16 self-finance teachers of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), including 10 readers, finally got promotions on Tuesday.

Vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain herself handed over promotion letters to the teachers. Self-finance teachers of Institute of Management Studies, International Institute of Professional Studies and Institute of Engineering and Technology whose promotions were due from 2013 and 2014 had sat for interviews in 2016.

However, their promotions hit a roadblock as some executive council members of DAVV objected to the recommendations of selection committee stating that self-finance teachers are not entitled to career advancement scheme (CAS) as per the Exit Policy-2006.

There were some other EC members also who were of the view that the Exit Policy does not oppose the promotion of teachers under CAS.

With two different interpretations of the Exit Policy, the university administration sought guidance from the department of higher education (DHE) over the matter.

In a letter addressed to DAVV, the DHE in 2021 stated that the CAS benefit can’t be extended to self-finance employees as per the Exit Policy.

However, the DHE changed its opinion following correspondence between it and the university administration. Last month, the DHE sent a letter to the DAVV stating that the promotion can be given to self-finance teachers under CAS but in adherence to Exit Policy-2006.

The DAVV took an undertaking from the self-finance teachers, who had undergone interviews in 2016, that their promotions would stand cancelled if the High Court’s verdict on a petition challenging the promotion of self-finance teachers did not go in their favour.

As per information, 10 readers were made as professors whereas six lecturers were promoted to upper grade.

Promoted as professor

Kapil Sharma, NK Totala, ManishkantArya, Nagendra Sohani, Preeti Singh, Yamini Karmakar, Geeta Nema, Geeta Sharma, Manish Sitlani, and Jyoti Arya.

Lecturers promoted to upper grade

Surendra Malviya, Muskan Karamchandani, Gourav Phorohit, Mannidar Singh Saluja, Nishabano Sidique and Santosh Kumar Choubey

Shot in arm of others

The promotions to 16 self-finance teachers have given a shot in the arms of other faculty members teaching in self-finance teaching departments. The self-finance teachers were demoralised ever since the promotions of their colleagues were put on hold in 2016 over Exit Policy dispute. Now, that their colleagues have finally been given promotions they have heaved a sigh of relief. The university administration signalled at promoting other eligible self-finance teachers shortly.