Indore: Action against buses for violating norms; RTO skips strict action, sticks to fine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After Khargone bus mishap, Indore RTO’s flying squad hit the roads to check violation of norms by buses. However, instead of initiating strict punitive action, the squad has confined itself to merely imposing penalty.

In the last three days, the flying squad has slapped a fine of over Rs 1.5 lakh on buses for not following the norms of the Motor Vehicle Act. However, it has shied away from taking strict action against any bus. Ironically, the officials didn’t even get the bus started while checking deficiencies and counting the action in official records.

According to RTO Pradeep Sharma, they have started a special campaign with the help of a flying squad.

“In last three days, more than 200 buses have been checked. The buses are being checked for documents like permit, fitness, registration, insurance, PUC, motor vehicle tax, and other. Our team has been taking action on overloading, driving at high speed, violation of permit conditions, driver talking on mobile while driving, pressure horn, and other violations,” Sharma said.

The team has taken action against 21 buses and slapped a fine of Rs 1.60 lakh from them.