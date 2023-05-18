International Museum Day: 6 tales from Bhopal's famous Tribal Museum

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 18, 2023
1. The Rakku gallery displays all the games and recreational activities famous among Tribals of MP.
2. This is traditional view of how Tribals decorate the wedding mandaps.
3. The Muria tribe in Bastar presents bracelet to their daughter on her wedding, which signifies change in lifestyle after marriage
4. Display of Rakku gallery in which children are playing traditional 'Gilli-danda'.
5. This represents the story of ancestors of King of Bhils Nandul Raja. The three streams symbolises premature death, normal death and child death.
6. This view narrates the tale of 'Basin Kanya' in which it is said that the bamboo is worshiped from birth till death.
