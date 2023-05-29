 Delhi Weather: IMD issues thunderstorm warning in NCR including Ghaziabad, Indirapuram and other areas
HomeIndiaDelhi Weather: IMD issues thunderstorm warning in NCR including Ghaziabad, Indirapuram and other areas

Delhi Weather: IMD issues thunderstorm warning in NCR including Ghaziabad, Indirapuram and other areas

After a dip in mercury level following continuous rainfall in the national capital and the neighbouring areas, IMD issued a thunderstorm warning in Delhi and NCR

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Weather: IMD issues thunderstorm warning in NCR including Ghaziabad, Rohtak and other areas | Representative Image

Delhi has been witnessing heavy rainfall and strong winds in the region, which earlier affected travel routes including flights, trains as well as roadways. With no ease in the severe weather condition, the region has been issued a warning of thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity of rainfall on Monday.

IMD on May 29 in its forecast for Delhi and NCR said that the regions including Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Rohtak would witness thunderstorm with gusty winds under the speed of 30-50kmph. In specific, the areas mentioned by the weather agency were: Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad) Jind, Gohana, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, and Gabhana (U.P.).

This weather report was released earlier on Monday and marked effectiveness until two hours from 2.30 am. They also shared satellite images depicting the weather conditions in the mentioned region on Twitter.

More details into Delhi weather

Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the wee hours of Monday morning bringing relief from the heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday night predicted rain along with dust storms to hit parts of Delhi-NCR. Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Sunday said light to moderate spells of rain coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to occur in Delhi in the next 24 hours

Orange alert in 3 states of India

IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days.

