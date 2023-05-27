'Delhi Rains' trend on Twitter as netizens flood videos & photos showing heavy downpour in national capital |

On Saturday, Delhi and other regions in the vicinity witnessed severe weather conditions with heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. This affected transport routes in the national capital as flights saw diversion and trains were delayed. While experience such a weather, people there took to social media to share visuals from the scenario.

Twitter was seen trending 'Delhi Rains' on May 27 as hundreds and thousands of tweets were made in this regard. Netizens shared videos and pictures from Delhi which was witnessing a heavy downpour.

Check tweets

Delhi weather on May 27, 2023

There was a sudden change in weather days after it witnessed a heatwave and crossed the 45 degrees Celsius mark earlier this May.

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday morning, and the same weather condition is predicted for few more hours of the day, until afternoon.

Trains delayed

It was noted that trains heading towards the national capital encountered delays, with notable disruptions affecting the Poorva Express, which reportedly saw its schedule pushed behind by more than three hours.

Flights diverted

"Six flights have now been diverted to Jaipur this morning due to bad weather. All flights were coming to Delhi from different cities," ANI reported.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were also affected on May 27 due to rain and undesirable weather.

The airport authorities earlier on Saturday advised the people to contact the airlines for seeking updated flight information. "Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport said in a statement.