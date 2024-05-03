 ‘Rohith Vemula Was Not A Dalit’: Telangana Police Closes HCU Student Suicide Case, Absolves BJP Leaders, Former VC
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘Rohith Vemula Was Not A Dalit’: Telangana Police Closes HCU Student Suicide Case, Absolves BJP Leaders, Former VC

‘Rohith Vemula Was Not A Dalit’: Telangana Police Closes HCU Student Suicide Case, Absolves BJP Leaders, Former VC

Hyderabad University student Rohith Vemula's suicide in January 2016 led to protests nationwide against discrimination towards Dalits in universities.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
A dated photo of students protesting the death of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula at Hyderabad Central University. | PTI

The Telangana Police has filed a closure report into the death of Rohith Vemula, stating that he wasn't a Dalit and died by suicide because he feared his "real caste identity" would be revealed.

Rohith's brother, Raja Vemula, in a statement to the media, called this claim "absurd" and said, "I don't know how to express my feelings."

Hyderabad University student Rohith Vemula's suicide in January 2016 led to protests nationwide against discrimination towards Dalits in universities.

In a report submitted to the Telangana High Court, the police said Rohith wasn't a Dalit and feared his true caste would be exposed. The police also cleared those accused in the case, including former Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya, MLC N. Ramchander Rao, University of Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Appa Rao, Union Minister Smriti Irani, and leaders of the ABVP.

The police alleged that the Vemula family's caste certificates were forged and closed the case due to lack of evidence. The High Court directed the Vemula family to appeal to the lower court.

Raja Vemula said the family plans to meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on 4 May. He criticised the police for stopping the investigation in 2017 and ignoring statements from 15 witnesses on the caste verification issue.

Read Also
Swara Bhasker says don't use people's suffering for 'own agenda', Sambit Patra reminds her of Rohith...
article-image

According to senior advocate A. Satya Prasad, only the district collector can decide on caste status, not the police. The police report was criticised for rushing and focusing on Rohith's caste instead of investigating the reasons for his suicide.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Gandhi Very Popular In Pakistan: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Strengthens Attack On Congress

Rahul Gandhi Very Popular In Pakistan: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Strengthens Attack On Congress

'Daro Mat, Bhaago Mat' PM Digs At Rahul Gandhi On Candidacy In Raebareli

'Daro Mat, Bhaago Mat' PM Digs At Rahul Gandhi On Candidacy In Raebareli

‘Rohith Vemula Was Not A Dalit’: Telangana Police Closes HCU Student Suicide Case, Absolves BJP...

‘Rohith Vemula Was Not A Dalit’: Telangana Police Closes HCU Student Suicide Case, Absolves BJP...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 3, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 3, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Congress Receives Mixed Response From Wayanad On Rahul Gandhi's Decision To Contest From Raebareli

Congress Receives Mixed Response From Wayanad On Rahul Gandhi's Decision To Contest From Raebareli