Swara Bhasker says don't use people's suffering for 'own agenda', Sambit Patra reminds her of Rohith Vemula

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar who is known for her activism does not shy away from taking a stand for a cause. After the suicide of a Dalit scholar Rohit Vemula in 2017, Swara stood for the scholar. Bhaskar has time and again used Vemula's death to attack the current regime.

However, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput the actress tweeted that 'people should really stop using someone’s suffering and tragic demise to further their own agenda'.

This led to a sharp rebuke from BJP National Spokesperson

The BJP leader wrote, "People should really stop using someone’s suffering and tragic demise to further their own agenda! #RohitVemula"

