Swara Bhasker says don't use people's suffering for 'own agenda', Sambit Patra reminds her of Rohith Vemula

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar who is known for her activism does not shy away from taking a stand for a cause. After the suicide of a Dalit scholar Rohit Vemula in 2017, Swara stood for the scholar. Bhaskar has time and again used Vemula's death to attack the current regime.
However, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput the actress tweeted that 'people should really stop using someone’s suffering and tragic demise to further their own agenda'.
This led to a sharp rebuke from BJP National Spokesperson
The BJP leader wrote, "People should really stop using someone’s suffering and tragic demise to further their own agenda! #RohitVemula"
After being accused of hypocrisy, Bhaskar said: "The administration harassed Rohit Vemula, suspended him, stopped his fellowship, and pushed him towards suicide. These are not my statements - facts based on suicide note, documents, and chronology. "
After the tweet, not only Sambit Patra but many others criticised the actress for her hypocrisy.
Rohith Vemula, a Dalit scholar had committed suicide on the campus of the University of Hyderabad earlier on January 17, 2016, following alleged caste bias.
According to an article by the Wire, Vemula's suicide note had touched upon how he felt that his birth was his "fatal accident".
The publication also republished his suicide note.
He had written: "May be I was wrong, all the while, in understanding world. In understanding love, pain, life, death. There was no urgency. But I always was rushing. Desperate to start a life. All the while, some people, for them, life itself is curse. My birth is my fatal accident. I can never recover from my childhood loneliness. The unappreciated child from my past.
I am not hurt at this moment. I am not sad. I am just empty. Unconcerned about myself. That’s pathetic. And that’s why I am doing this."
