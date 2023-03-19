Mumbai Weather: City records lowest day temperature during March, AQI improves slightly | File

On Saturday, Mumbai experienced the lowest maximum temperature in March in the last two years.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Santacruz observatory reported 31.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is two degrees Celsius below normal and also the lowest day temperature in March 2021 and 2022.

Notably, on March 13, Mumbai became the country's warmest city, with temperatures reaching 39.4 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the temperature recorded in Mumbai 25.8°C while the humidity was 77%

The recent rainfall activity has helped in clearing the air by washing away most of the common air pollutants through a process called wet deposition.

While Mumbai had mild rain, several sections of Maharashtra's interior, including Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, and Nandurbar, have been hit by hailstorms this week.

Weather forecasting experts predict that Mumbai will continue to have low day temperatures until early next week.

Mumbai Weather

IMD said that the city and suburbs will see partly cloudy sky on Sunday. Maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 32°C & 21°C.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 159 as of 9 am on Sunday, putting it in the 'moderate' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 159 and 146 units, respectively.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 193 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 176 AQI Moderate

Worli: 122 AQI Moderate

Malad: 173 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 197 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 151 AQI Moderate