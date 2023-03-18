Mumbai weather: City to witness partly cloudy skies, AQI improves to moderate

Mumbai weather: City to witness cloudy skies, AQI remains moderate | PTI

Several parts of Mumbai experienced rain over the past few days even as the transition from winter to summer has begun.

The rains came after the city earlier this week recorded the season's highest temperature - 39.4 degrees Celsius.

On Friday morning, the temperature in the city was 27 degrees Celsius with a humidity level of 66%.

Following the rains, the heat wave conditions in Mumbai are likely to recede, at least for the next few days with the day temperature likely to plunge close to normal of 32-33 degrees by this weekend.

𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗪𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿

On Saturday morning, the temperature in the city was 25 degrees Celsius with a humidity level of 80%. Parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra experienced mild rainfall on Friday morning.

As per IMD prediction, Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky towards afternoon or evening on Saturday.

Moderate air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 166 as of 9 am on Saturday, putting it in the 'moderate' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 166 and 146 units, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 211 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 186 AQI Moderate

Worli: 121 AQI Moderate

Sion: 119 AQI Moderate

Malad: 169 AQI Moderate

Mulund: 200 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 218 AQI Poor