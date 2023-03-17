Mumbai weather: Light drizzles in parts of city, AQI improves slightly to 'moderate'; temp at 27°c

Representative image | Vibhav Paul

Mumbaikars were greeted by cloudy skies and drizzles on Friday morning as prediction of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) came true. The IMD had predicted that the city may experience light rain over from March 15 to March 17.

The rains come after the city earlier this week recorded the season's highest temperature - 39.4 degrees Celsius - yet, and at a time when the state has been witnessing a spike in influenza cases and viral infections.

𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗪𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿

On Friday morning, the temperature in the city was 27 degrees Celsius with a humidity level of 66%. Mumbai and certain regions of Maharashtra experienced mild rainfall on Friday morning.

As per IMD prediction, Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in the districts of Marathwada, at a

few places in the districts of Madhya Maharashtra and at isolated places in the districts Konkan-Goa.

Meanwhile, Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning and light to moderate rain and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very

likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan- Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

𝗔𝗶𝗿 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 '𝗺𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲'

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 200 as of 8 am on Friday, putting it in the 'moderate' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 85 and 156 units, respectively.

𝗔𝗤𝗜 𝗼𝗳 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶

Colaba: 118

Mazgaon: 155

Worli: 76

Sion: 112

Malad: 120

Mulund: 155

Navi Mumbai: 150