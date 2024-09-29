Mumbai: Water Level At Seven Lakes Hits 99.44%, Ensuring Supply Until Next Monsoon

Mumbai's seven lakes now 99.44% full, ensuring water supply until next monsoon | File Image

Mumbai: Despite a weak start to the monsoon and a subsequent dry spell, the seven lakes are currently 99.44% full of their total capacity. The current water supply is sufficient to meet the needs of the city until the next monsoon, providing significant relief to Mumbaikars, said a senior civic official.

Although the monsoon began early, with rains arriving two days ahead of June 11, the city faced a dry spell throughout the month that adversely impacted water supply. With only 5% of water stock available in the seven lakes that serve the city, the civic body implemented a 10% water cut on July 5, which was lifted on July 29.

Fortunately, following this prolonged dry period, heavy rainfall at the end of July led to the overflow of four crucial lakes—Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi—significantly replenishing the water supply.

Recent heavy rains have elevated the water stock in Mumbai's lakes to full capacity. As of October 1, the city requires a total of 14.47 lakh million litres of water annually.

Currently, the lakes contain 14.39 lakh million litres, surpassing last year's stock of 14.33 lakh million litres and the 14.27 lakh million litres recorded in 2022. The BMC supplies 3,900 million litres of water daily from the seven lakes, ensuring that the city's needs are well met.

Total water stock in seven lakes on September 28..

Lakes.....current level ....overflow level (all figures in metres)

Upper Vaitarna..603.50.....603.51

Modak Sagar....163.16.....163.15

Tansa...128.60......128.63

Middle Vaitarna....284.46.....285

Bhatsa...141.90.....142.07

Vehar...80.48...80.12

Tulsi...139.33.......139.17