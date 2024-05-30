Mumbai: Virar-Vaitarna Block To Affect Western Railway Services; Check Details Here

FPJ

While Central Railway is gearing up for a 36-hour mega block at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Western Railway will also be undertaking a block from 00.20 hrs to 06.20 hrs on the intervening night of June 1 and 2.

The block is being held to carry out the work to replace a steel girder by PSC slab at Bridge No 90 on the Virar-Vaitarna section. As a result, a few Western Railway trains will be cancelled, partially cancelled, rescheduled or regulated.

According to a press release issued by WR, 93001 Virar-Dahanu Road local departing from Virar at 05.35 hrs, 93006 Dahanu Road-Churchgate local departing from Dahanu Road at 07.10 hrs, 09089 Virar-Sanjan MEMU, 19003 Bandra Terminus-Bhusaval Express and 19004 Bhusaval-Bandra Terminus Express will be cancelled on June 2.

Train No 09180 Surat-Virar Passenger of June 1 will be short terminated at Palghar and remain partially cancelled between Palghar and Virar stations, while 19101 Virar-Bharuch Passenger of June 2 will remain partially cancelled between Virar and Palghar stations and will run between Palghar and Bharuch Stations.

Train No 09284 Dahanu Road-Panvel local departing from Dahanu Road at 05.25 hrs on June 2 will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vasai Road stations and will run between Vasai Road and Panvel Stations, the release said, and added that 24 local services and mail express trains will be regulated during the period of the block.