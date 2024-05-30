Mumbai Mega Block From May 31 To June 2: Central Railway Asks Commuters To Avoid Unnecessary Travel, Requests Offices To Allow WFH

CSMT | File Image

Mumbai: The Central Railway will operate a 63-hour special mega block at Thane Railway Station and 36 hours special block at the CSMT station. The mega block will be carried out from the midnight of May 30-31 (Thursday-Friday night) till June 2 afternoon (Sunday). The Central Railway authorities have also asked commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and only take locals if it is extremely unavoidable.

The Central Railway has also appealed the offices to allow work from home facility to employees who commute or travel using the Central and Harbour local train services.

"We strive to minimize cancellations and request passengers to limit travel, emphasizing the necessity of travelling only when it is truly unavoidable," said Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.

The mega block is being held for platform widening work at the Thane Railway Station and platform extension at the CSMT.

"Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will operate 63 hrs Special Block for widening of Platform no 5/6 at Thane and 36 hrs Special block for Non-interlocking (NI) works in connection with extension of platforms 10/11 for accommodating 24 coaches trains at CSMT," informed Central Railway.

The CSMT is considered as one of the busiest railway terminus in the country. Nearly, 1,810 local trains ply on the main line and harbour line routes of Central Railway. More than 1,299 of them are operated to and from CSMT. Central Railway has undertaken the work to expand platform of Mail Express trains.