Mumbai Viral Video: Female School Student Abused, Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Girls In Versova's Yari Road; Netizens Demand Strict Action

Mumbai Viral Video: School Student Abused, Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Girls In Versova's Yari Road Area; Netizens Demand Strict Action |

Mumbai: A disturbing video has surfaced on the internet from Mumbai showing scenes of brutal assault against a school-going girl by a group of other girls. According to reports, the video is said to be shot in the Yari Road area of Versova.

Video Shows Brutal Assault

In the viral video posted on X by activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, one can see a schoolgirl being mercilessly beaten up by a group of girls in broad daylight. The girls can be seen abusing her, throwing punches, pulling the victim's hair and also kicking her simultaneously during the assault.

The victim somehow frees herself from the attackers and reaches to her friend. However, the girls once again grab her and continue the assault, this time, dragging her near a puddle in an attempt to throw her into dirty waters.

The whole scene of assault is caught on video showing no one coming to the poor girl's rescue, including her schoolmate accompanying her. The girls involved in assaulting the schoolgirl were accompanied by a couple of boys who enjoyed the scene rather than stopping their friends.

A few passersby also didn't bother to intervene and rescue the girl from the brutal assault. The video finally concludes with the school girl leaving with her friend and the group of girls who attacked her continue their abuse.

Activist Tags Mumbai Police To Bring Matter To Notice

Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, who shared the video captioned it, "A school going girl studying at a school in yari road in Mumbai mercilessly beaten up by a girl gang." She also tagged the Mumbai Police's official account on X in order to bring the assault to their notice.

The video has gone viral on the internet with many demanding action against the group of girls involved in the assault. However, there are no confirmed reports of when did the incident take place or any sort of action taken against the accused girls.