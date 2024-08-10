 Viral VIDEO: Auto Drivers Abuse, Slap & Thrash Youth With Belt Outside Mankhurd Railway Station In Mumbai
The auto drivers are seen in the video surrounding and beating the youth with belts, repeatedly slapping him in the middle of the road in front of a crowd.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Viral VIDEO: Auto Drivers Abuse, Slap & Thrash Youth With Belt Outside Mumbai's Mankhurd Railway Station | X

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a youth was brutally beaten by auto-rickshaw drivers at the auto-rickshaw stand outside Mumbai's Mankhurd Railway Station. The incident was caught on camera, and the video is making rounds on social media. The auto drivers are seen in the video surrounding and beating the youth with belts, repeatedly slapping him in the middle of the road in front of a crowd.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred outside Mankhurd Railway Station, where three to four auto-rickshaw drivers surrounded the youth and beat him mercilessly. The video shows the auto drivers abusing and brutally thrashing the youth, with one of them using a belt as a weapon.

Warning: Strong Language. User's Discretion Advised

It is claimed that the auto drivers attacked the youth for questioning their rowdy behaviour. Mumbai Police have taken cognizance of the video and stated that they will take appropriate action in connection with the matter.

The video was shared on X by the account 'Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum,' stating, "Mankhurd Railway Station; Auto Stand Conflicts arise on road." Auto-rickshaw drivers in the city are often criticised for being arrogant and rowdy, with several incidents of conflicts involving them reported in the city. The Mumbai Police responded to the video, saying, "We have informed the main control room."

Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) also took note of the video and advised, "Please report the matter at your nearest police station where the incident occurred."

Some users expressed frustration over the situation, with one stating that no action would be taken as the rickshaw mafia is allowed to thrive in the city. He said, "No action would be taken, these people will just pass on the information to others. For some reason Rickshaw Mafia is allowed to thrive."

Another user shared the video and said, "Disgusting that places with names like Mankhurd and Govandi among others are allowed to be a part of Mumbai."

