BMC Elections 2026: Ahead Of Polls, Congress Leader Nana Patole Alleges Coercion, Forced Nomination Withdrawals In Maharashtra

Shirdi: Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in 2026, Congress leader Nana Patole has alleged widespread pressure tactics and inducements in Maharashtra, claiming that the democratic process is being undermined.

Patole said that incidents of coercion have surfaced during the withdrawal of nominations, and in some places, murders have also taken place. He added that complaints regarding forced withdrawals have been submitted to the Election Commission, which has assured that the matter will be investigated.

Congress leader Nana Patole's Statement

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fostering a culture of intimidation, Nana Patole said, "You must have seen that pressure tactics and politics of inducement have begun in Maharashtra, and in many places, murders have even taken place during the withdrawal of nominations. Complaints regarding these withdrawals have been filed with the Election Commission, which has said it will investigate the matter. It has become clear that the BJP has brought the politics of thuggery to Maharashtra. The BJP has now become the party of goons." The BJP has not responded to the allegations so far.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the upcoming Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will be "life-changing" for Mumbai and its people.

While addressing a gathering at the NSCI Dome in Worli, he criticised the opposition, saying that the Mahayuti will "teach a lesson" to those who care only about their self-interest.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Statement

"We launched our BMC election campaign by breaking a coconut. This election will be a life-changing one for the people of Mumbai and for Mumbai itself. We have to teach a lesson to those who only care about their self-interest," he said.

Fadnavis further slammed the opposition parties for prioritising personal and political interests over public welfare.

Fadnavis asserted that rival parties raised the question of a Marathi mayor since they have no other issues to raise.

In a veiled attack on the Thackeray brothers (Uddhav and Raj Thackeray), Fadnavis further questioned the silence of those demanding a Marathi mayor regarding the recent call to elect a Hijab-Wearing mayor. "Some leaders had said a few days ago that a mayor wearing a burqa would be elected. I thought those who were harping on about a Marathi mayor would surely respond, but they didn't utter a single word. Not only that, but the chanting of Vande Mataram has also stopped at their rallies. Their colours have changed," he alleged.

Fadnavis was referring to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan's statement, where the latter said, "Why can't a Khan, Pathan, Sheikh, Qureshi, Syed become the mayor? We believe that one day a Hijab-wearing woman will also become a mayor."

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Expresses Confidence In Mahayuti

Speaking at the same event, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that Mahayuti will secure a decisive victory in the upcoming BMC polls. Describing the rally as a "victorious gathering", Shinde said the party workers present at the event would ensure victory in the upcoming elections.

Shinde said that more than 68 candidates from the Mahayuti had already been elected unopposed, calling it an unprecedented development in Maharashtra's political history."2025 was just the trailer, the main picture is yet to come," he said, asserting that the alliance's approach of "no excuse, on-the-spot decision" had earned public trust.

He said that Mumbai needed to be freed from what he termed "misgovernance", adding, "This time, the saffron flag of the Mahayuti will fly over the BMC, and a Marathi person will become the mayor.

"Polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across the state, including Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16.

