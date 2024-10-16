Mumbai Viral Video: Fake Cop Threatens Legal Action, Demands ₹50,000 From Woman Smoking E-Cigarette In Powai; Here's What Happened Next

Mumbai Viral Video: Fake Cop Threatens Legal Action, Demands ₹50,000 From Woman Smoking Vape In Powai; Here's What Happened Next |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has come to light from the city's suburban area, a man posing as a police officer tried to extort money from a woman over an e-cigarette (vape). The man, dressed in plain clothes, allegedly arrested the woman under suspicious circumstances and demanded Rs 50,000 from her while taking her in an auto-rickshaw. However, the woman smartly made a video of him on the way instantly making him regret his actions.

Details On The Incident

This incident occurred near the Powai area in Mumbai, however, the exact time when the video was shot is unknown. The woman was carrying an e-cigarette (vape) when the man, claiming to be a police officer, forcefully detained her. He demanded Rs 50,000 and threatened to take her to the Powai police station if she refused to pay. However, the woman immediately sensed something was wrong and began recording the encounter on her phone.

Encounter with a Suspicious Cop Over a Vape in Mumbai. Asked 50k to let go.@MumbaiPolice please look into this incident.#fraud#femalesecurity pic.twitter.com/gitNVPCngU — मराठा 🚩 (@Mard_Maratha_0) October 15, 2024

Video Shows Imposter Fleeing Away After Getting Caught

As soon as the man began making his demands, the woman started filming him. In the video, the woman can be heard saying, "I’m currently on MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) Road and this man followed me and got into my auto-rickshaw." She adds, "He’s forcibly trying to take me to Powai Chowki."

The woman further stated, "You cannot take me anywhere without a female police officer present." Realising he had been caught, the man posing as a police officer quickly exits the auto-rickshaw and flees the scene. A user on X (formerly Twitter) with the handle @Mard_Maratha_0 shared the detailed account of the incident in a lengthy post.

reddit post.



Had a a disturbing experience today, hoping it might help someone else avoid a similar situation here in mumbai.

So,

My sister was on her way back from college, holding her vape, when this guy hops into the auto she’s in. They’re in front of MIDC, and she’s alone. — मराठा 🚩 (@Mard_Maratha_0) October 15, 2024

he got scared and quickly got out of the auto.



Before leaving,my sister had told him her name while she was panicking, he said something like “ye shaani ko baadme dekh lunga” which given what our country is going through.



The whole time he refused to identify himself or show — मराठा 🚩 (@Mard_Maratha_0) October 15, 2024

He says he’s a cop and demands ₹50,000 for the offence of having a vape.



He sits beside her, starts vaping from her vape, and tries to intimidate her with threats. He says if she doesn’t have the cash, she will be taken to the Powai police station and directs the auto there. — मराठा 🚩 (@Mard_Maratha_0) October 15, 2024

The post explained that the imposter accused the woman of using an e-cigarette and claimed he was going to take legal action against her. He demanded Rs 50,000 in exchange for letting her go. Shockingly, while sitting in the auto-rickshaw with her, he himself began vaping. The man continued to threaten her, saying that if she didn't pay, he would take her to the Powai police station.

However, the woman acted swiftly and recorded the entire encounter, forcing the man to flee out of fear. The video quickly gained attention, with many users commenting and reacting to the incident on social media.

