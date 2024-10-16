Mumbai Viral Video: Fake Cop Threatens Legal Action, Demands ₹50,000 From Woman Smoking E-Cigarette In Powai; Here's What Happened Next

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has come to light from the city's suburban area, a man posing as a police officer tried to extort money from a woman over an e-cigarette (vape). The man, dressed in plain clothes, allegedly arrested the woman under suspicious circumstances and demanded Rs 50,000 from her while taking her in an auto-rickshaw. However, the woman smartly made a video of him on the way instantly making him regret his actions.
Details On The Incident
This incident occurred near the Powai area in Mumbai, however, the exact time when the video was shot is unknown. The woman was carrying an e-cigarette (vape) when the man, claiming to be a police officer, forcefully detained her. He demanded Rs 50,000 and threatened to take her to the Powai police station if she refused to pay. However, the woman immediately sensed something was wrong and began recording the encounter on her phone.
Video Shows Imposter Fleeing Away After Getting Caught
As soon as the man began making his demands, the woman started filming him. In the video, the woman can be heard saying, "I’m currently on MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) Road and this man followed me and got into my auto-rickshaw." She adds, "He’s forcibly trying to take me to Powai Chowki."
The woman further stated, "You cannot take me anywhere without a female police officer present." Realising he had been caught, the man posing as a police officer quickly exits the auto-rickshaw and flees the scene. A user on X (formerly Twitter) with the handle @Mard_Maratha_0 shared the detailed account of the incident in a lengthy post.
The post explained that the imposter accused the woman of using an e-cigarette and claimed he was going to take legal action against her. He demanded Rs 50,000 in exchange for letting her go. Shockingly, while sitting in the auto-rickshaw with her, he himself began vaping. The man continued to threaten her, saying that if she didn't pay, he would take her to the Powai police station.
However, the woman acted swiftly and recorded the entire encounter, forcing the man to flee out of fear. The video quickly gained attention, with many users commenting and reacting to the incident on social media.
Check netizens' reactions here:
Some users slammed the auto driver for letting the man go, while many others tagged the Mumbai Police's official handle on X demanding action against the imposter. However, the police force has not yet responded on the video.