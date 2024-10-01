 'More Than 40 Years Ago, With Princely Salary Of ₹1,300': Nostalgic Post Of Former IAS Officer's First Job In Mumbai Goes Viral
Viral

Singh felt nostalgic about his initial job offer, this September, which made his share a post about it on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Viral post by former IAS officer | X/Rohit Kumar Singh

A former IAS officer's X post is going viral, having already attracted more than two lakh views in a span of two days. Recently, Rohit Kumar Singh, who previously served as the Secretary to the Government of India made a nostalgic post. It carried a photo of his appointment letter dating aback to the 1980s, when he was offered a job at TCS Mumbai.

Singh reportedly was part of the 1989 batch of the Rajasthan cadre. His career began with a trainee position at the Mumbai office of TCS. During late September, he felt nostalgic about his first job, which made his share a post about it on social media.

Check out his post below

"A little more than 40 years ago, I got my first job at TCS Mumbai through campus recruitment at IIT BHU. With a princely salary of 1300 Rupees, the ocean view from the 11th Floor of Air India Building at Nariman Point was regal indeed," he wrote.

article-image

Internet reacts to viral post

The post has grabbed the attention of his followers and other internet users using the social media platform. It has recorded 2,38,300 views so far and hundreds of reactions.

Netizens admired how he progressed in his career with "humble beginnings."

"From TCS to Civil Service! Indeed a Great Journey," an engineer named Deepak H L commented. "Yes sir the amount is really princely. Today it's equality in terms of gold is 50K, and real estate it's 1L. Golden period," people added while reflecting on the value of money in those days.

