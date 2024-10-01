Viral: This Family's Annual Income Is Only ₹2, But Really?

MP Family's Annual Income Is Only ₹2, According To Income Certificate | Social media

Earlier this year, an Indian family went viral for receiving an annual income certificate of only two rupees. The official document suggested that the family of five earned only two rupees in 12 months and managed to survive with such a low income.

The certificate was issued on the name of Balram Chadhar, a resident of Ghoghra village in Madhya Pradesh, this January. However, it was recently pointed out that the document was erred.

Rs 2 annual income

A photo of Balram, class 12 student, posing with his annual income certificate that claimed the family earned only Rs 2 over a period of year went viral earlier this year.

After this family went viral for receiving an income certificate as low as only Rs 2, media tried to verify and understand the matter better, only to figure out that the authorities at the government centre has made a mistake in issuing the certificate to Chadhar.

Erred document, real income is...

The family spoke to news outlet News18 to point out that a wrong certificate was issued to them by the Common Service Centre. The family members claimed that they rightly informed the officials of an income of Rs 40,000 per year, but were handed over with a document carrying incorrect figures.

The report further mentioned that the officials who issued the certificate were transferred. However, a rectified annual income certificate was soon made available and provided to the Chadhar family.