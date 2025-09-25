Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Allots 98 Developed Plots To Uran Taluka Landowners Under 12.5% Scheme, Resolving Pending Allotments Since 2011

CIDCO allots 98 developed plots to Uran taluka landowners under 12.5% scheme, ending decade-long pending allotments | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on September 25, allotted 98 developed plots measuring a total of 79,210 sq.m. to project-affected persons (PAPs) from Uran taluka under the 12.5% scheme through a computerised lottery.

Approval by CIDCO Board

The allotment was approved in a CIDCO board meeting chaired by Asim Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, and attended by Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, along with other directors and officials.

Background on Land Acquisition

CIDCO acquires private land from Thane, Panvel, and Uran talukas for the Navi Mumbai project, and landowners are allotted developed plots under the 12.5% scheme in exchange. Earlier, on June 11, this year, 319 landholders in the Dronagiri node received 19 hectares of plots.

Resolution of Pending Allotments

"In Uran taluka, allotments were pending for several landholders due to technical reasons, including mangroves, CRZ restrictions, marshy land, unacquired land, and encroachments. The latest allotment resolves an issue pending since 2011. Infrastructure work on the allotted plots will begin soon," a CIDCO spokesperson said.

