Mumbai Durga Puja To Showcase Bengal’s Folk Culture With Chhau Dance & Baul Music

Chhau Dancers To Tour The City For Durga Puja |

Mumbai: Durga Puja celebrates the arrival of Goddess Durga and is a period of spirituality and devotion; however, the festival is incomplete without the art, culture, and traditions that have evolved around the worship of the Mother Goddess.

This year in Mumbai, a troupe of Chhau dancers and a Baul singer from West Bengal's Purulia district will be part of the cultural experience that is part of Durga Puja. A group of 15 from Charida village, led by their team leader Tulsi Das Kalindi, will tour the city, performing at six venues for five days, giving the city a glimpse of the rich folk culture of Bengal.

Chhau, an art form that uses dance, elaborate costumes, and music to enact stories from Hindu mythology, has varied local forms, with distinct versions in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Purulia Chhau uses colourful masks, hand movements, and steps to enact stories. The dance is inscribed in UNESCO's representative list of intangible cultural heritage.

Kalindi, who has traveled to Mumbai with his son and fellow performers from his village, belongs to the fourth generation of Chhau dancers from his family. He said the opportunity to perform in Mumbai is a blessing from Maa Durga. "I thank the organisers for their endeavour to promote our art form in this era of the digital world. With help like this, we will surely be able to restore Chhau dance for more generations to come," said Kalindi.

Kalindi's troupe will perform at pandals and venues in Ulwe, New Panvel, Dombivali, Borivali, Mira Road, and Seawoods NRI Complex. Umashankar Mahapatra, core member of NRI Seawoods Durgotsav Committee, stated that awareness of Chhau is very limited in other parts of the country. "Our committee operates under the NRI Bengali Cultural and Welfare Trust. It is an outreach from our side to showcase the rich art and cultural traditions of Bengal within our community in an inclusive manner," said Mahapatra.

As a bonus for art lovers, Tapan Jogi Baul, a renowned exponent of the mystical art of Baul singing, will perform during the intervals when the Chhau dancers go off the stage for a costume change. When he is not performing on the stage, Baul takes rides on trains, spending his days mesmerising fellow travelers with the magical sound of his voice and the single-string ektara. "This time, coming to Mumbai and performing on a stage for Durga Puja, is indeed a blessing from Maa Durga," said Baul.

Indranil Mukherjee, founder-member of Vibgyor Photography, who brought the artists to Mumbai, stated that the love and support they received confirm the need for such initiatives. We are excited to announce that a major stage act is already being planned for December as a special treat for all Bengalis and art lovers of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai," Mukherjee added.

Venues

Panchami, September 27, 7.30 pm: Ulwe Bengali Welfare Trust, St Wilfred School Ground, Plot No. 5, Sec-2, Ulwe, Navi Mumbai.

Sasthi, September 28, 8.00 pm: Milantirtha, Sant Saibaba School Ground, Sec-19, Opposite Post Office, New Panvel, Navi Mumbai

Saptami, September 29, 12,30 pm: Probashi Bengali Association, Palava City, Dombivli (One pala (act) only

Saptami, September 29, 8,00 pm: Bandhan Cultural Association, Mira Road.

Read Also Falguni Pathak Fan Travelled Across Mumbai, Paid Three Times More To Witness Garba Queen Live

Ashtami, September 30, 8.00 pm: NRI Seawoods Durgotsav, NRI Complex Phase-1 Club House, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai.

Navami, October 1, 7.30 pm: Sanskriti, Borivali, Mumbai.

Baul will also deliver a solo performance at Sharad Parivar Bengali Association, MBMC Parking Building, Latiff Park, Poonam Garden Road, Mira Bhayandar on Sasthi, September 28, 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm.