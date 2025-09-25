Mmbai News: SHRC Disposes Petition In Ghatkopar Illegal Hoarding Collapse Case; Flags Serious Lapses By BMC Officials

Ghatkopar Hoarding Tragedy | PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has disposed of the petition filed by advocate Amit Dubey in the Ghatkopar illegal hoarding collapse case, observing that the massive 120x120 sq. ft. structure was more than double the permitted size of 40x40 sq. ft. and thus, in clear violation of standard norms.

Focus on BMC Officials’ Role

In its final order, the commission underscored that the “scope of enquiry has narrowed down to the role and alleged culpability of the officers and officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the municipal commissioner,” given that the hoarding had been erected nearly two years before the mishap.

It noted that the structure, installed by advertising agency Ego Media, was “admittedly in breach of the Rules, Regulations, and Policies” governing outdoor hoardings.

Human Rights Implications

Citing a Supreme Court judgment in Ramdeo Chavan alias Rajnath Chavan (2010) 14 SCC 209, the SHRC stressed that any lapse or breach by a public authority in discharging its duties amounts to a violation of human rights. The order pointed out that a police inquiry into the role of BMC officials and the municipal commissioner is already underway.

BMC Action Assured

Advocate Paranjape, appearing for the BMC, conceded before the commission that action against erring officers and officials would be initiated if they were found responsible for the tragedy.

High-Level Committee Oversight

The order also had a mention of a high-level committee headed by retired Justice Dilip Bhosale, constituted by the state home department through government resolutions issued on June 10 and July 29, 2024.

Background of the Tragedy

The case stems from the May 13, 2024, disaster, when the massive alleged illegal hoarding collapsed onto a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during a spell of unseasonal rain and strong winds, killing 17 people and injuring 80 others.

