Mumbai: Vikhroli road overbridge project lingers due to 'BMC failure'; CAG points out irregularities in contract

E-W connectivity in Vikhroli has been an issue ever since the level-crossing gate was shut 10 years ago

Mumbai : The work of Vikhroli road overbridge (ROB) is stuck for years and the contract has been extended for the fourth time up to May 2023.

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in its recent report pointed out, "Improper planning, non-preparation of estimates as per site condition, non-removal of encroachments work" as major points behind the delayed work and extended contract.

Lack of connectivity due to delayed work

Failure on the part of BMC to complete the bridge in time resulted in lack of connectivity, hardships and inconvenience to public," stated CAG in its report submitted to the civic body in June 2022. East-west connectivity in Vikhroli has been an issue ever since the level-crossing gate was shut 10 years ago. After consistent efforts of the local people and activist the work order was issued for the bridge in May 2018. The bridge work was expected to be completed by October 2020. The proposed bridge would connect Eastern Express Highway on east side and Lal Bahadur Shastri marg on west side. But due to various difficulties like non-shifting of utilities, encroachment, acquisition of plot, etc the work was delayed.

CAG's findings

M/s Technogem was appointed as a design consultant even though its empanelment period expired in July 2017. This action of the department was irregular, stated CAG in its report. It further says, proof consultancy charges paid to IIT Mumbai was Rs. 2.5 times more than approved charges. The justification for payment of these charges at such high rates was called for an audit. Also the contract awarded to M/s H.V. constructions was at 6.93 percent above the estimated cost.

BMC's reply

The BMC in its reply stated that foundation work and substructure work of ROB was completed. Majority of the time was taken for shifting of various utilities and obtaining tree permission and acquisition of land. Railways insisted proof checking from IIT Mumbai considering pubic safety, so it was appointed despite their higher rates. However, the civic body remains silent on the issue of irregular appointment of design contractor.

The proposed bridge - 656-metre-long and 50-metre wide passing over the railway lines is estimated to cost Rs 45 crores.

Extensions till date

The Vikhroli ROB work was extended first till March 2021 and then till May 2022 (due to covid). Later it was again extended to October 2022 and now the extension received is May 2023.

Reacting to the delay, social activist Ganesh Shetty said, "In the past few years many people died while crossing the railway. I have been writing from last few years to BMC and railways for ROB. In four years they had completed only half of the work. I doubt if it can get completed by 2023."

Jayant Dandekar, a local resident said, "The east-west connectivity in Vikhroli has been an issue from years. There is an east-west road overbridge at Ghatkopar and another one at Kanjurmarg station. So to travel east-west or the other way round, Vikhroli residents have go from Ghatkopar or Kanjurmarg."