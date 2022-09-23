Mumbai: Water supply resumes in Bhandup, Vikhroli and Ghatkopar

FP

Mumbai: Residents of Bhandup, Vikhroli and Ghatkopar could finally cheer after water supply to the area resumed on Friday. Water supply to these areas had been affected for last five days after a pipe burst at Quarry Road in Bhandup West.

The area has been witnessing a series of water supply issues. The supply line has gone bust thrice in the last 10 to 12 days. By the time repairs were carried out on September 19, the pipe burst again two days later. The BMC took the pipeline repair work on war-footing and finally the supply resumed on Friday afternoon.

"Finally, after four days we received some water today, but it was a little muddy. It is okay, at least we can carry out our other daily chores," said Santosh Chavan, a resident of Vikhroli Park site.

Deepak Pawar, resident of Vikhroli station road, said, "It is very hard to survive without water. We have been facing the problem since Monday. We had to buy mineral water for drinking purposes. But there are so many things to do other than drinking. The BMC should look into the matter and try to stop such pipe bursts."

Another resident, Sanjay Kanagal of Ramabai Nagar, Bhandup, said, "The pipelines are old here so pipe burst incidents are very frequent. But the civic body should take measures so that the taxpayers don't face inconvenience."

According to sources from civic department, a proposal for laying a new pipeline in this area is being prepared and the work is expected to start from next month.

N Ward Assistant engineer Mahesh Pawar, said that the leak has been detected and repairs carried out.

The first incident of water burst of a 900 mm pipeline, supplying water from Ghatkopar to Bhandup West, was reported on September 10, it gave way again on September 19

Areas of Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli West, Vikhroli Park site, Veer Savarkar Marg, Vikhroli Station road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Ghatkopar West, Damodar Park, Sainath Nagar road, Sanghani estate were heavily affected.