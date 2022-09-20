Mumbai: Residents' woes continue as water pipeline bursts in Bhandup, again

Representational Pic

Mumbai: A water supply pipeline at Quarry Road in Bhandup West has burst twice in the last 10 days. The incident has forced the residents of Ghatkopar, Vikhroli and Bhandup areas to face a frequent water shortage. The residents are complaining that they had to buy water for their daily needs. Meanwhile, the civic official said the pipeline is being repaired on a war-footing and the issue will be resolved soon.

A 900 mm pipeline supplying water from Ghatkopar to Bhandup West burst on September 10. It burst again on September 19, putting pressure on the water supply in the area. It affected the supply in the areas of Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli West, Vikhroli Park site, Veer Savarkar Marg, Vikhroli Station road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Ghatkopar West, Damodar Park, Sainath Nagar road, Sanghani estate.

“We have not received water supply since Monday and there is no assurance from the BMC if we will get it tomorrow. So my family is now going to stay at our relative's house till the water issue is resolved,” said Gauri Pawar, a resident of Vikhroli station road.

“Last week we faced a severe water shortage, we couldn't get water for more than three days. We bought mineral water for drinking purposes and also called for a tanker. Such incidents of pipeline burst are not new for our area, why doesn't the BMC find a permanent solution,” said Masami Desai from Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli. Another resident Jayant Dandekar said, “This is the third day we are facing a water problem and don't know yet when the issue will be resolved. The BMC provided us with a tanker on the first day, but now we have to buy water on our own.”

The civic official from S ward said, “The pipeline frequently bursts at Bhandup, but the reasons are not yet detected. The pipeline that had burst on Monday, will be repaired by Tuesday night, after which the water issue will be resolved. We are also changing the module of the pipeline so that such problems don't arise in the future.”