Mumbai: Vashu Bhagnani Alleges ₹250 Crore Fraud By Netflix’s Head Of Hindi Film Licensing; EOW Officers Questions Vibha Chopra For 3 Hours

Indian film producer Vashu Bhagnani (L), Vibha Chopra (R) |

Mumbai: Indian film producer Vashu Bhagnani has allegedly defrauded ₹250 crore by Netflix's Head of Hindi Film Licensing. In connection with this, Bhagnani filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police in April. Following the complaint, the EOW initiated a preliminary inquiry. On Monday, September 7, Vibha Chopra, the Head of Hindi Film Licensing at Netflix, recorded her statement for 6 hours on Monday (7 September). On Tuesday, September 8, EOW officers again questioned to Vibha Chopra for around 3 hours.

According to the information provided by EOW officials, during the 3-hour interrogation, Vibha Chopra submitted soft copies of relevant documents. However, it has been alleged that Chopra has done some an amendment to the contract of producer vashu bhagnani with Netflix has been done in 2022, This result into Vibha Chopra withheld producer Vashu Bhagnani's payment. A detailed investigation is currently underway by the EOW. Officials have also stated that Vibha Chopra will be called for questioning again.

As per the police sources said, producer Vashu Bhagnani had entered into a contract with Netflix in September 2022 to produce three films. During her statement, Vibha Chopra claimed that she has been serving as the Head of Hindi Film Licensing at Netflix since October 2023. She appeared before the EOW on Tuesday again at 3 PM and left around 6 PM.