 Mumbai: Producer Vashu Bhagnani Accuses Netflix Of ₹250 Crore Fraud; EOW Records Statement Of Licensing Head Vibha Chopra
Indian film producer Vashu Bhagnani has been defrauded by Netflix for ₹250 crore. In connection with this, Vashu Bhagnani filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police in April. Taking note of the complaint, the EOW has initiated a preliminary inquiry.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 02:34 AM IST
Vashu Bhagnani files ₹250 crore fraud case against Netflix; EOW records Vibha Chopra's statement

Mumbai: Indian film producer Vashu Bhagnani has been defrauded by Netflix for ₹250 crore. In connection with this, Vashu Bhagnani filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police in April. Taking note of the complaint, the EOW has initiated a preliminary inquiry.

On Monday, September 7, Vibha Chopra, the Head of Hindi Film Licensing at Netflix, recorded her statement. The EOW officers questioned Vibha Chopra for around 6 hours, and she has been summoned again for further questioning tomorrow.

According to the information provided by the police, the complainant, producer Vashu Bhagnani, had entered into a contract with Netflix in September 2022 to produce three films. Vibha Chopra has during her statement, claimed that she has been working as the Head of Hindi Film Licensing at Netflix since October 2023. Vibha has been presented to EOW at 12 PM on Monday and left around 6 PM in evening.

Netflix had promised to pay Vashu Bhagnani ₹200 crore to produce three films. It was agreed that after the films were released, the remaining ₹100 crore would be paid from the profits. However, Netflix only gave Vashu Bhagnani ₹60 crore. Additionally, Netflix terminated the license for Bhagnani's film Hero No. 1, resulting in a ₹200 crore loss for him.

Vashu Bhagnani had provided Netflix with three movies: Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. According to police sources, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released on Netflix on June 6, 2024, and Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was released on October 6, 2024. However, the license for Hero No. 1 was terminated by Netflix.

Netflix withheld ₹200 crore related to the terminated Hero No. 1 film and an additional ₹47 crore leading Vashu Bhagnani to file a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). According to police sources, Vibha Chopra has been summoned again by the EOW for further questioning on Tuesday, September 8, in a second session.

