Vashu Bhagnani Responds To Netflix Claim Of Unpaid Dues By Pooja Entertainment: 'Truth Will Come Out'

The ongoing legal tussles of the production house Pooja Entertainment are getting more warped with each passing day. Producer Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment has now given a statement expressing his optimism about the positive outcome of his case against the streaming giant Netflix.

Vashu Bhagnani, said, "I have always believed in doing what's right, and have worked hard to keep my commitments. I trust that the truth will come out and hope for a fair resolution. For decades, we have been dedicated to making films with passion, and I stand by that commitment. I am positive the authorities will help clarify, resolve and bring justice in this matter".

Recently, the senior level executives of Netflix were summoned by EOW with regards to the case but they did not show up prompting the authorities to state that the streaming giant hasn't been very co-operative during the investigation.

Senior Inspector Ravindra Avhad, who is handling the case, had earlier said, "This Rs. 47.37 crores is what Netflix owes Vashu Bhagnani. But Netflix is not cooperating. We sent them two summons, but they didn't appear. The Bhagnanis came to us in April, gave their statements, and handed over documents. Netflix asked for time but never showed up. They keep sending lower-level staff, but it's Monica Shergill (Content Head, Netflix India) who should be appearing.".

In April this year, Vashu Bhagnani filed a complaint, saying Netflix along with two companies Los Gatos Production Services India and Zoo Digital India, interfered with three of his films, 'Hero No 1' (still being filmed), 'Mission Raniganj', and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and said that Netflix owes them money.

Pooja Entertainment has been involved in two separate cases, one where he has levelled allegations against Netflix, and other in which the production house has filed a complaint against director Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed their 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', a commercial disaster.

Earlier this month, Ali had alleged that the production house has not paid his fees of Rs 7.30 crore. In their counter allegation, Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment filed a complaint against filmmaker Ali for allegedly syphoning the subsidy funds he took from Abu Dhabi authorities during the shoot of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

However, soon after the news of the production house filing a case against Ali came out, the crew members of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' rallied behind Ali Abbas Zafar and accused Pooja Entertainment of being in the wrong.

Several crew members of the film took to their Instagram handles and shared how they weren't paid during the course of the project. Earlier this year, there was a massive uproar against Pooja Entertainment for non-payment of dues towards the lower rung of its crew members.