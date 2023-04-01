Mumbai: Uttan fishing boat intercepted by Indian Navy | Representative Image

As a routine check, the Indian Navy had intercepted “Jalrani” a fishing boat some 44 nautical miles into the sea off the Mumbai coast. While the fishermen were checked for identity two of the 15 fishermen were asked to be verified by the Navy and this was conveyed to Yellowgate police station in Mumbai. The verification was carried out by the local police station today.

The boat owned by Benhar Johnny Buty named “Jalrani” which belongs to Uttan village was intercepted by the Indian Navy and as the identity of two fishermen on the boat was found suspicious the Navy asked the police for their verification from the boat owner and the affiliated fishermen's society of the boat.

Shipping boat was asked to return to shore

This happened on April 1 between 8 am and 10 am in the sea about 45 nautical miles away from the Mumbai coast. The shipping boat which was earlier not contactable is asked to return to the shores, said Leo Colaco the president of the National Fishworker’s Forum (NFF).

No presence of foreign nationals

Leo Colaco also denied any presence of Pakistani or foreign nationals presence on the fishing boat. He said the fishing boats are regularly checked by the authorities in the sea and this is a routine activity. If some suspects were found they would have been detained immediately, which has not happened in the case of Jalrani he added.