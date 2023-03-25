PNB signs two MoUs with Indian Navy

Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector Bank, on March 23, 2023 signed two MoUs with Indian Navy. One MoU is for PNB Agni Rakshak A/c to Agniveers being inducted in Indian Navy. The second MoU is for offering PNB Rakshak Plus A/c which is specially designed salary account for serving defence personnel and veterans (pensioners) of Indian Navy. The MoUs were signed and exchanged between Commodore SK Verma, CMDE (P&A) on behalf of the Indian Navy and Sumesh Kumar, General Manager on behalf of PNB. The ceremony took place at the IHQ MoD (Navy), Talkatora Annexe Building, New Delhi. Major General Raj Sinha, VSM, (Chief Defence Banking Advisor for PNB) was also present on the occasion. This scheme provides attractive banking facilities and insurance coverage that includes personal accidental insurance, permanent disability (total & partial), air accidental insurance along with additional insurance benefits viz educational benefits for dependent children, girl child marriage cover, transportation of imported medicine, plastic surgery expenses, etc.

