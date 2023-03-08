Mumbai: Indian Navy chopper's emergency landing was due to sudden loss of power, say officials | ANI

On Wednesday, an Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) on a routine sortie off the coast of Mumbai made an emergency landing after experiencing a sudden loss of power and rapid loss of height.

The pilot, according to the Indian Navy, performed a controlled ditching (an emergency landing on water) over water. Following an immediate search and rescue, all three crew members on board the helicopter were rescued by naval patrol craft.

All crew members rescued

"An Indian Navy ALH on a routine flying mission off Mumbai experienced a sudden loss of power and rapid loss of height. The pilot carried out controlled ditching over water. All three aircrew exited the helicopter safely and were recovered as part of a swift Rescue Operation," said Indian Navy.

"They were brought to the Navy's helicopter base INS Shikra and medically examined. All three are safe. The ditched helicopter deployed its emergency flotation gear and efforts are underway to salvage it. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," Navy added.

"Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured the safe recovery of the crew of three by naval patrol craft," the Indian Navy spokesperson said in a tweet earlier.

A probe to investigate the incident has been ordered, it added.

(With ANI inputs)

