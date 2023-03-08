Indian Navy helicopter ditched off Mumbai coast due to technical snag; all crew members rescued

ALH/ Representative Image | Twitter

Mumbai: On Wednesday, March 8, a navy helicopter ditched off Mumbai coast due to technical snag. The Indian Navy helicopter ditched close to the coast.

The flight was on a routine sortie; three crew members were rescued by naval patrol craft after immediate search and rescue. A probe to investigate the incident has been ordered.

"Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast.

Immediate Search and Rescue ensured safe recovery of crew of 3 by naval patrol craft. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered."

This is a breaking story, further details awaited