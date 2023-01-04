e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: Western Railway to set up water vending machines across its suburban stations

Wednesday, January 04, 2023
WR stations to install 97 water vending machines

The Western Railway plans to install 97 new Water Vending Machines (WVM) across Mumbai Central Division. Earlier 99 such machines were installed by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), but most of them were removed and those that were non-functional are in the process of being removed.

The WR has invited tenders for installation and operation of these machines on stand-alone basis at various stations of Mumbai Central Division in two clusters, i.e., Cluster I consists of stations between Churchgate and Borivali, whereas Cluster II consists of stations between Dahisar and Amalner.

Mumbai: WR stations to install 97 water vending machines
