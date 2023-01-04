Mumbai: WR stations to install 97 water vending machines

The Western Railway plans to install 97 new Water Vending Machines (WVM) across Mumbai Central Division. Earlier 99 such machines were installed by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), but most of them were removed and those that were non-functional are in the process of being removed.

“The WR has decided to install 97 new Water Vending Machines at various stations of Mumbai Central Division for the convenience and comfort of passengers,” a WR official said adding that the WR has invited tenders for installation and operation of these machines on stand-alone basis at various stations of Mumbai Central Division in two clusters, i.e., Cluster I consists of stations between Churchgate and Borivali, whereas Cluster II consists of stations between Dahisar and Amalner.

The contract for these machines will be for five years. As for when the WVMs would be installed, an official said, “It depends on the response to the tender."

Passengers have welcomed the decision of installation of the new water vending machine at stations.

“These machines will prove beneficial to passengers as people need pure drinking water while travelling,” said Borivali resident Sandesh Shah, 56, adding that it will also help passengers to get clean water at a much cheaper rate. Currently passengers need to pay Rs 15 for a one-litre bottle on WR suburban stations.

Similarly, Andheri resident Manmohan Sharma, 42, said , “Drinking water is the basic need of passengers, after Covid most passengers are reluctant to have water from drinking taps at stations.”

The Railways need to install WVMs at every exit and entry points of stations, he added.