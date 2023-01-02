Why is the Jain community protesting all across India? Know all about Shikharji & Palitana temple controversy |

Jains in large numbers on Sunday peacefully protested at different places in Mumbai city and extended suburbs. Protests were also held at the India Gate in national capital Delhi and in the city of Ahmedabad.

Peaceful protest by scores of Jains at various cities Mumbai Ahmedabad Surat, as a strong response against Antisocial elements who broke JAIN GOD IDOLS, damaged temple premises & are carrying illegal activities on hilltop. #jainprotest #sammedshikharji pic.twitter.com/B1xt9KtCh6 — Rᴇʟɪɢɪᴏɴ Wᴏʀʟᴅ (@religionworldIN) January 1, 2023

Reason behind protests

The community staged a protest by holding a 'peace' rally as a mark of protest against the Jharkhand government’s decision to turn Shri Sammed Shikharji, one of the foremost Jain pilgrimage centres in the country, into an ecotourism spot and against the desecration of the holy site in Palitana, Gujarat.

About revoking Jharkhand government's decision on Shri Sammed Shikhar:

The Jharkhand government earlier proposed an eco-tourism tag for Shri Sammed Shikhar, the holy place for the community, located in Giridih District of Jharkhand.

The holy place located on Parasnath Hills, which is the highest mountain in Jharkhand state, is important for both Digambara and Svetambara sects as 20 out of 24 Jain Tirthankaras along with monks attained moksha in the place.

Hence, sadhus of the Jain community also demanded that the hill be given to the community and till 500 meter periphery, consumption of alcohol and non-veg food be banned.

Jain's in Mumbai on Road to Decently Protest against occupying Our Heritage Temples 😡 pic.twitter.com/zLNJ8ANlyU — Bharatds (@SakariyaBharat) January 2, 2023

About Palitana temple desecration:

Shatrunjay Giriraj Hills in Palitana is considered a holy place for the Jains because the first Tirthankar is said to have attained Moksha there while Sammed Shikharji is considered one of the holiest pilgrimage places because 20 of the 24 Tirthankaras among other monks attained Moksha there.

Last month, some mischievous elements broke the steps of the first Jain Tirthankar temple in Palitana. It is a holy site for the Jain community. Also, there is sale of illegal wine and alcohol and regular mining going on near the temple. Shri Mumbai Jain Sangh Sangathan (SMJSS) members keep complaining but it keeps happening again and again. Hence, the community wants the government to take up the issue and do something about it.