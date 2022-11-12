Mumbai updates: Western Railway to demolish Gokhale bridge

After political intervention, Western Railway to demolish Gokhale Bridge

In a high level meeting held in Mantralaya, it was finally decided on Friday that the Western Railways will be demolishing the Gokhale bridge in Andheri.

Meanwhile, after the public outcry over the traffic situation it has been decided to seek a second opinion on the structural report and evaluate if one lane can be used for pedestrians, auto rickshaws and two wheelers by giving some external support subject to structural clearance. The decision on this is expected in one week.

