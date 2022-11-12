e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: Western Railway to demolish Gokhale bridge
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: Western Railway to demolish Gokhale bridge

Updated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 08:00 AM IST
Mumbai updates: Western Railway to demolish Gokhale bridge | FPJ
12 November 2022 08:00 AM IST

12 November 2022 07:27 AM IST

After political intervention, Western Railway to demolish Gokhale Bridge

 In a high level meeting held in Mantralaya, it was finally decided on Friday that the Western Railways will be demolishing the Gokhale bridge in Andheri.

Meanwhile, after the public outcry over the traffic situation it has been decided to seek a second opinion on the structural report and evaluate if one lane can be used for pedestrians, auto rickshaws and two wheelers by giving some external support subject to structural clearance. The decision on this is expected in one week. 

The decision that Railways will demolish the bridge was taken after both BMC and the Railways passed the buck to each other. Read more about how this decision was taken and all the other developments in our report here

Gokhale bridge demolition: After political intervention, Western Railway to demolish bridge
