e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Sex racket busted in Palghar; one woman held, two rescued

Maharashtra: Sex racket busted in Palghar; one woman held, two rescued

The MBVV police had received information about the accused woman who allegedly operated the racket by forwarding photographs of women to customers on WhatsApp

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Sex racket busted in Palghar; one woman held, two rescued | FPJ Photo
Follow us on

Palghar: The police have busted a sex racket in Maharashtra's Palghar district and arrested a 39-year-old woman who allegedly pushed women into flesh trade, police said on Saturday.

The MBVV police had received information about the accused woman who allegedly operated the racket by forwarding photographs of women to customers on WhatsApp, an official said. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Illegal orchestra bar raided in Ghatkopar; 23 held, 13 women rescued
article-image

Trap laid by police to nab accused

The anti-human trafficking cell sent a decoy customer to the woman in Vasai on Wednesday and apprehended her just as the deal was struck, he said, adding that two women were rescued in the operation.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) has been registered at Valiv police station, the official said. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Bar raided in Nerul, 12 including 8 waitresses held for obscenity
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Sex racket busted in Palghar; one woman held, two rescued

Maharashtra: Sex racket busted in Palghar; one woman held, two rescued

Mumbai updates: Fake currency racket busted in Thane; cops nab 2, seize counterfeit currency worth...

Mumbai updates: Fake currency racket busted in Thane; cops nab 2, seize counterfeit currency worth...

Maharashtra: Two history-sheeters killed with sharp weapons in Pune's Yerwada

Maharashtra: Two history-sheeters killed with sharp weapons in Pune's Yerwada

Maharashtra: Man kills neighbour's pet dog for barking at him in Beed

Maharashtra: Man kills neighbour's pet dog for barking at him in Beed

ON CAMERA: BMW car catches fire in Mumbai

ON CAMERA: BMW car catches fire in Mumbai