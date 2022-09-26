Navi Mumbai: Bar raided in Nerul, 12 including 8 waitresses held for obscenity

Mumbai: The Nerul police raided Sunaina (Gold) Orchestra Bar in Shiravane Sector-1 around 2 am on Friday and detained eight waitresses for indulging in obscenity.
The bar manager – Vinay Kumar Krishnamurti Pujari, 36 – and three waiters were also arrested.
Police said the bar was kept open and serving customers even after the scheduled time, indulging in obscene activities. According to the police, a few of the waitresses were involved in strip shows and thus they were arrested.
