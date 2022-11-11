e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Orchestra bar raided in Ghatkopar; 23 held, 13 women rescued

Acting on a tip-off, the police's social service branch raided the bar

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Orchestra bar raided in Ghatkopar; 23 held, 13 women rescued | Representational Image
Mumbai: At least 23 persons were arrested and 13 women rescued from an orchestra bar, which was allegedly being operated illegally in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police's social service branch raided the bar, located on 90 feet road in Pant Nagar, around 11.15 pm on Thursday, an official said. 

Women were allegedly found dancing in the establishment, he said.

Cash and computer equipment seized

At least 13 women were rescued and 23 persons, including the bar manager, cashier, seven waiters and 13 customers were apprehended, he said. 

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dancing in hotels, restaurants and bar rooms and protection of the dignity of the women (working in them) Act 2016, the official said.

The police seized Rs 35,760 cash and computer equipment during the raid, he said. 

