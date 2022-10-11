e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPolice raid dance bar in Mira Road, 7 women rescued

Police raid dance bar in Mira Road, 7 women rescued

The police team had initially sent a decoy customer who recorded the performances on video, following which the raid was conducted. 7 women were rescued.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided a ladies bar in Mira Road which was found to be indulged in vulgar dance performances under the guise of live orchestra shows at around 12:10 am on Monday.

Based on specific information about girls being forced to dance on which patrons were showering money-both of which are criminal acts under the law enacted in 2016- the raid was conducted at City Light Bar (Hotel Blue Night) on the highway in Kashimira by a team led by senior police inspector- Sanjay Hazare. 

Read Also
Social Service Branch raids dance bar in Mira Road
article-image

The police team had initially sent a decoy customer who recorded the performances on video, following which the raid was conducted. While seven women were rescued, 12 people including the manager, soliciting customers and other staffers of the establishment were taken into custody.

A case under section 3, 8, (1) (2) of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act- 2016, has been registered at the Kashimira police station against the accused.

The act has stringent guidelines and convictions in such cases are punishable with five years’ imprisonment or a fine of Rs. 25 lakh-or both. Ironically, the raiding team recovered just Rs.10,910 in the raid. Moreover, the  owners and operators who are the actual beneficiaries of the illicit trade are still at large.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Dilip Walse-Patil cracks whip, announces revocation of four dance bars in Navi Mumbai...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Cheaper passenger water transport services likely between Belapur-SoBo

Mumbai: Cheaper passenger water transport services likely between Belapur-SoBo

Mumbai: Consulate General of Canada celebrates International Day of the Girl 2022 with 16-year-old...

Mumbai: Consulate General of Canada celebrates International Day of the Girl 2022 with 16-year-old...

BMC officials' transfers under scrutiny after frequent changes in orders

BMC officials' transfers under scrutiny after frequent changes in orders

Watch video: Women passengers in Mumbai local train hit each other, pull hair for blocking door

Watch video: Women passengers in Mumbai local train hit each other, pull hair for blocking door

BMC to launch mobile app 'Mumbai Against Dengue' for creating awareness

BMC to launch mobile app 'Mumbai Against Dengue' for creating awareness