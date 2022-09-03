Social Service Branch raids dance bar in Mira Road | FPJ

The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (Social Service Branch) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided a ladies-orchestra bar in Mira Road which was found to be indulging in vulgar dance performances under the guise of live orchestra shows late on Thursday night. However, the local police were mysteriously unaware of the late-night illegalities, implying that more such bars are secretly operating in the twin cities.

The raid was conducted at Bindiya Bar (Hotel Viceroy) in the Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road by a team led by Police Inspector-Devidas Handore, based on specific information about girls dancing and patrons showering money on them—both of which are criminal acts under the law enacted in 2016.

"We first sent in a decoy customer to ascertain the authenticity of the information. The decoy recorded the performances on video, following which we conducted the raid. while four women were rescued. 14 people, including the manager, soliciting customers and other staffers of the establishment, were taken into custody," said Handore.

A case under section 3, 8, (1) (2) of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act-2016, has been registered at the Mira Road police station against the accused. The act has stringent guidelines and convictions in such cases are punishable by five years’ imprisonment or a fine of Rs. 25 lakh (or both). Ironically, the raiding team recovered just Rs. 7,400 in the raid. Moreover, the owners and operators who are the actual beneficiaries of the illicit trade are yet to be identified.