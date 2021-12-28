Maharashtra: Dilip Walse-Patil cracks whip, announces revocation of four dance bars in Navi Mumbai for illegally running prostitution business

The Maharashtra Home Department has cracked the whip and announced that the licenses of four dance bars of the six bars allegedly running prostitution business in Navi Mumbai will be revoked. The Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil took a serious note of the illegal functioning of these dance bars and made the announcement during his reply to debate in the state assembly on the revocation of licenses of four dance bars. He said that the offences have been registered against all six dance bars.

Besides, the show cause notices have been served to 10 bars and the minister said the action will be taken against those found guilty in the investigation.

On the leaks of papers of recruitment exams of various government departments and state undertakings, Walse-Patil admitted that the incidents did take place saying that the government swung into action and launched a probe. The minister assured the assembly the government will not spare anyone and take stern action against the culprits involved in the paper leaks.

On women safety, Walse-Patil strongly defended the enactment of the SHAKTI Act which aims to curb crime against women and children. He denied claims made by some experts that the Act was draconian as it has proposed capital punishment against those involved in rape and molestation. ‘’The capital punishment has been proposed in case of only heinous crime against women,’’ he clarified.

Responding to the opposition’s charge in the recent Amravati riots, Walse-Patil said that so far 474 people have been arrested in Amravati, Malegaon 90, Nanded 80, Yavatmal 7 and Bhiwandi 10. He made it clear that the government will take action against those responsible for riots.

On police recruitment, Walse-Patil said that when NCP leader RR Patil was the home minister during Congress-NCP government he had announced the recruitment of 60,000 in the police department. The recruitment for 5,000 is underway while the home department will soon put up a proposal for recruitment of another 7,000. He added that the government will recruit 50,000 in the police department in due course of time.

The minister announced that 75 new police stations are being constructed of which 10 have been constructed with the creation of 905 posts.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 10:24 PM IST