Aaditya Thackeray threat letter: 'Will form state-level SIT to probe matter,' says Dilip Walse Patil

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil while speaking to reporters about an alleged threat letter sent to minister Aaditya Thackeray, by a Bengaluru man claiming to be a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said that a state-level SIT will be formed to probe the matter.

"We will form a state-level SIT to investigate this matter," he was quoted saying by ANI.

We will form a state-level SIT to investigate this matter: Maharashtra Home Min Dilip Walse Patil (in file pic) on threat call to state minister Aaditya Thackeray pic.twitter.com/oUQuR0gA8n — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

Earlier Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik claimed that he too has received such threats in the past and suspects that the same organisations that murdered Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, have a hand behind it.

"The manner in which Aaditya Thackeray received a threat letter, we suspect if it's connected to the organisations that murdered (Narendra) Dabholkar and (Govind) Pansare. I too have received such threats. We've written for an investigation into it," Malik said.

A 34-year-old man, who claimed to be a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been arrested for allegedly issuing death threats to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. The accused, identified as Jaysingh Rajput was arrested from Bengaluru by a team from cyber police, said officials.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 01:12 PM IST