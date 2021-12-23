e-Paper Get App

Blast reported on the third floor of Ludhiana court building
Updated on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 01:12 PM IST

Aaditya Thackeray threat letter: 'Will form state-level SIT to probe matter,' says Dilip Walse Patil

FPJ Web Desk
Dilip Walse Patil | PTI

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil while speaking to reporters about an alleged threat letter sent to minister Aaditya Thackeray, by a Bengaluru man claiming to be a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said that a state-level SIT will be formed to probe the matter.

"We will form a state-level SIT to investigate this matter," he was quoted saying by ANI.

Earlier Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik claimed that he too has received such threats in the past and suspects that the same organisations that murdered Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, have a hand behind it.

"The manner in which Aaditya Thackeray received a threat letter, we suspect if it's connected to the organisations that murdered (Narendra) Dabholkar and (Govind) Pansare. I too have received such threats. We've written for an investigation into it," Malik said.

A 34-year-old man, who claimed to be a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been arrested for allegedly issuing death threats to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. The accused, identified as Jaysingh Rajput was arrested from Bengaluru by a team from cyber police, said officials.

