Sensex jumps 292.31 pts to 57,222.87 in opening session, Nifty rises 88.25 pts to 17,043.70
Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:17 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

23 December 2021 11:17 AM IST

Maharashtra: Footfalls down at Ajanta, Ellora & other tourist sites in 2021

23 December 2021 11:17 AM IST

146 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, no death

23 December 2021 11:17 AM IST

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'fan' arrested for threatening Aaditya Thackeray

23 December 2021 09:00 AM IST

Uddhav Thackeray should hand over charge to someone else till he gets well: BJP on CM's absence from Maha Assembly

After the Maharashtra Chief Minister remained absent from the State Assembly on its first day of winter session today due to health issues, state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Chandrakant Patil said that Uddhav Thackeray should hand over his charge to someone else till he gets well and termed his absence from the winter session of the state legislature as "inappropriate."

23 December 2021 09:00 AM IST

Truck catches fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; none hurt

A truck laden with an industrial material caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near here in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic on the busy road, but no one was injured, police said.

