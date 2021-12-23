Maharashtra: Footfalls down at Ajanta, Ellora & other tourist sites in 2021
Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'fan' arrested for threatening Aaditya Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray should hand over charge to someone else till he gets well: BJP on CM's absence from Maha Assembly
After the Maharashtra Chief Minister remained absent from the State Assembly on its first day of winter session today due to health issues, state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Chandrakant Patil said that Uddhav Thackeray should hand over his charge to someone else till he gets well and termed his absence from the winter session of the state legislature as "inappropriate."
Truck catches fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; none hurt
A truck laden with an industrial material caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near here in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic on the busy road, but no one was injured, police said.
