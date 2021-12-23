Uddhav Thackeray should hand over charge to someone else till he gets well: BJP on CM's absence from Maha Assembly

After the Maharashtra Chief Minister remained absent from the State Assembly on its first day of winter session today due to health issues, state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Chandrakant Patil said that Uddhav Thackeray should hand over his charge to someone else till he gets well and termed his absence from the winter session of the state legislature as "inappropriate."