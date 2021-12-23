Maharashtra assembly winter session: MVA government withdraws three amendment bills tabled to counter central farm laws

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Thursday withdrew bills through voice vote to amend 'The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020', 'The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020' and 'The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020'.

These bills were tabled to counter the Centre’s three farm laws and the government had sought suggestions and objections from various stakeholders.

The government decided to withdraw these bills as the Parliament had already passed the bill to repeal three farm laws in the recently concluded winter session.

Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse moved the motion to withdraw The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

Co-operation Minister Balasaheb Patil proposed the withdrawal of 'The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020' while Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal moved 'The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020' for its withdrawal.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, these three bills had proposed a higher than minimum support price (MSP) rate for producers in farming agreement with traders, timely payment of dues, three-year jail term and Rs 5 lakh fine or both for harassment of farmers. Besides, the state government will have the power to regulate and prohibit production, supply, distribution and impose stock limits on essential commodities.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 had proposed that farming agreements between traders and farmers will be considered invalid if the price of agricultural produce being offered is not more than the MSP.

If the farmer is not paid in seven days of the sale of his produce, a criminal offence can be lodged against the trader and punishments include three years in jail and Rs 5 lakh penalty.

Further, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 had proposed that no trader shall trade in any scheduled agriculture produce unless he has a valid license from the competent authority. This was to ensure farmers get remunerative prices for their agricultural produce within time and to protect their interests.

In any dispute arising out of a transaction between a farmer and a trader, parties may seek a solution by filing an application to the competent authority and an appeal against the order of competent authority to the appellate authority.

According to 'The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020', the state government had proposed to assume power to regulate and prohibit production, supply, distribution and impose stock limits.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 03:41 PM IST