Mumbai: Eknath Shinde announces suspension of medical officer after four infants die at Bhandup hospital

Deaths of four newborns in the last four days in the BMC-run Savitribai Phule Maternity Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on Thursday rocked the state assembly on Thursday.

After the opposition’s criticism and demand for action against the concerned officers, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde announced the suspension of a medical officer of the hospital and also a high-level inquiry.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis exposed the lapses in the functioning of the NICU in the run Savitribai Phule Maternity Hospital. He further said the administration did not pay proper attention to the proper functioning of the NICU and due steps have been taken.

Other members joined Fadnavis and claimed that the hospital administration, which had informed the parents that the children died due to some infection, was not able to find out the exact cause of the infection.

Fadnavis claimed that despite deposits of Rs 50,000 crore and health infrastructure such incidents are happening in BMC-run hospitals in the city. He further demanded suspension of the concerned officer.

Shinde admitted that the matter is quite serious and announced the suspension of the medical officer of the hospital.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 03:22 PM IST