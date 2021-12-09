COVID-19: Might have to reconsider Rahul Gandhi's Mumbai visit in wake of rising Omicron cases, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi's Mumbai visit on December 28 will have to be reconsidered in view of rising Omicron cases.

"If the cases of Omicron continue to increase like this, then we'll have to think," Pawar said.

If the cases of Omicron continue to increase like this, then we'll have to think: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on being asked about the permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Mumbai on Dec 28 pic.twitter.com/ejRwvXSJWv — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Rahul Gandhi is supposed to address the Congress Foundation Day rally at Shivaji Park on December 28. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been invited.

Meanwhile, Pawar on Thursday said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is firm on its position that the December 21 elections to local bodies should either be held for all seats, including those reserved for OBCs, or be postponed all together.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said it "will not be fair" if the elections are held in seats reserved for SC, ST and general categories, but not in those meant for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed till further orders the local body elections in Maharashtra on seats where there is the reservation of up to 27 per cent for the OBCs.

