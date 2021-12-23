Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'fan' arrested for threatening Aaditya Thackeray over actor's 'murder'

A 34-year-old man, who claims to be a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been arrested for allegedly issuing death threats to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. The accused, identified as Jaysingh Rajput was arrested from Bengaluru by a team from cyber police, said police.

As per the police, the incident took place on December 8 when the accused initially sent abusive messages to the minister and blamed him for the late actor's "murder", who committed suicide at his Bandra residence last year. The message read "You killed Sushant Singh Rajput...". The accused then sent death threats to the minister's WhatsApp when the latter did not respond to multiple calls, said police.

The cyber police tracked down the accused to Bengaluru and arrested him on December 18. He has been booked under IPC sections for defamation (500) 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and IT act section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

The accused was produced before a local magistrate court in Bengaluru where his transit remand was secured before being brought to Mumbai. He has been remanded to police custody till December 23, said police.

