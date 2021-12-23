Mumbai: 25-year-old duped of Rs 1.53 lakh while looking for work as gigolo

A 25-year-old man, wanting to earn quick money, came across a website that promised good returns on working as a gigolo. He was told he would get 80 per cent of the share for each meeting and was shown photographs of women he had to meet.

Later, under various pretexts such as membership fee, hotel booking charges, cab charges and condoms, he was duped of Rs 1.53 lakh.

According to the Matunga police, the complainant is a resident of Dadar West and works in a private company. On December 5, he came across a dubious website and contacted a woman whose number was on it. In WhatsApp communication with him, the woman sought his details and photograph. He was asked to pay a certain amount to become a member, and later registration fee and ID card fee. He also paid online when his first appointment was confirmed. To gain his trust, the first meeting was fixed.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:40 AM IST