Aaditya Thackeray threat letter: 'May be linked to organisations that murdered Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare,' says Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, while speaking to reporters about an alleged threat letter sent to minister Aaditya Thackeray, by a Bengaluru man claiming to be a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said that he too has received such threats in the past and suspects that the same organisations that murdered Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, have a hand behind it.

"The manner in which Aaditya Thackeray received a threat letter, we suspect if it's connected to the organisations that murdered (Narendra) Dabholkar and (Govind) Pansare. I too have received such threats. We've written for an investigation into it."

"I think it is a serious matter, after losing power, some organisations are behaving in this manner. Home Department will probe it and find out who is behind it. They will be nabbed and punished," Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

A 34-year-old man, who claims to be a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was arrested for allegedly issuing death threats to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. The accused, identified as Jaysingh Rajput was arrested from Bengaluru by a team of cyber police, said officials.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:38 AM IST